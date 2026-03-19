March Madness is officially here, and everyone is looking for the best upset pick. One of the most popular picks coming into the tournament was South Florida over Louisville. The game itself was evenly matched throughout, but South Florida started too slow and could not complete the comeback against the Cardinals. After the win, social media had some fun with South Florida and guard Wes Enis, who said the team was the better one.

When talking to the media on Wednesday, South Florida guard Wes Enis was asked point-blank what it would mean to pull off the 11-6 upset over the Cardinals, and he said that he did not see it as an upset at all. He said they were the better team and expected to win because of that.

“Yeah, I don't think it's an upset,” Enis explained. “I think we're the better team. I don't really care what 11-6 says. I think we're the better team, so I wouldn't really call it an upset.”

The game was firmly in Louisville's control for the majority of the game. The Cardinals also led by as much as 23 points in this game. However, they only won 83-79 after South Florida mounted a ferocious comeback.

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The biggest reason for the comeback was due to Louisville's season-high 22 turnovers. Over the game’s final nine minutes, U of L committed eight turnovers and attempted only five field goals during South Florida's comeback bid.

The biggest difference for the Louisville basketball program was its three-point shooting. They went 13-25 from behind the arc, and Issac McKneely was the best shooter after hitting 7-of-10 three-point attempts. In comparison, the Bulls, known for their three-point shooting, went absolutely cold, hitting only 5 of 33 from behind the arc.

It is worth noting that Enis struggled throughout the game. He finished with 4 points, going 2-for-15 from the field, and took 11 three-pointers, making none.

The beauty of March Madness is its unpredictability, and Louisville went and showed that to Enis and the South Florida basketball team, despite not having their star freshman, Mikel Brown.