The Baltimore Ravens are coming off of a very disappointing 2025 season that saw them miss the playoffs by the slimmest of margins. When Tyler Loop's field goal in Week 18 in Pittsburgh slid off to the right, it sent the Ravens into a very eventful offseason that would see them undergo a lot of change.

The change started near the top, as the Ravens parted ways with longtime head coach John Harbaugh and replaced him with defensive mastermind Jesse Minter. Minter brought in young Ben Johnson protege Declan Doyle as his new offensive coordinator, and the new staff set off to start rebuilding their roster.

For a day or so, it looked like the Ravens had pulled off a blockbuster trade for star Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby. However, Crosby failed his physical and the trade was off. Within hours, Baltimore had already inked Trey Hendrickson to be the next star pass rusher under Jesse Minter.

How did the Ravens grade out in the Hendrickson signing and with the rest of their free agents? Let's dive into it.

Trey Hendrickson: A-

Hendrickson got about the same amount of money that Crosby will be making next year when the Ravens signed him to a four-year, $112 million contract in free agency. While Baltimore gets to keep the two first-round picks that it was going to give up for Crosby by opting to go with Hendrickson instead, there is a significant drop-off between the two. Hendrickson is a solid pass-rusher, but he is a poor run defender.

Defending the run is crucial for defensive linemen in a Jesse Minter defense that doesn't like to load the box with extra bodies to stop the run. While the Ravens will have to manage that weakness throughout the next few years, Hendrickson is still an elite pass rusher that will immediately make this defense a force to be reckoned with on passing downs.

Jaylinn Hawkins: A

Starting safeties were getting north of $10 million per year on the open market, so it was a bit of a surprise to see the Ravens land Hawkins for just $10 million total over two years. He was a massive part of a much-improved New England defense in 2025 and is an ascending player, which makes this a good investment for Baltimore.

Hawkins will be the third safety on the roster after Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks, but Minter played with three safeties on a frequent basis during his time calling the Chargers defense. Hawkins should have a sizable role in his defense in 2026.

Tyler Huntley: B+

Every year, teams learn the hard way how important having quality backup quarterback play is, so the Ravens made sure to bring Huntley back to avoid having that problem in 2026 should something happen to Lamar Jackson. It's a two-year deal worth up to $11 million for Huntley, which is a great discount for a reliable backup. This is a solid deal for the Ravens.

John Simpson: B-

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Simpson got a three-year, $30 million contract in what was a lucrative guard market this offseason. He has played in Baltimore before and is going back to a Ravens team that had some of the worst guard play in the NFL last season, and Simpson should fix that even if it's a bit of an overpay.

Chidobe Awuzie: C

Awuzie is past his prime and didn't play very well last season, as opposing quarterbacks were constantly able to pick on the veteran corner. Minter was able to get some strong play out of some late-round cornerback picks in Los Angeles, and it would benefit him to try to do the same again. Awuzie would be a good veteran to have behind them, but he isn't cut out to be a starter at this point in his career.

Durham Smythe: C+

Smythe isn't anything special as a receiver, but Doyle will likely be wanting to run the ball out of multi-tight end sets if his time with the Bears is any indication. Smythe comes from Chicago, where he served in that blocking role last season. The veteran is a strong blocker and is a solid addition to the room after the Ravens lost Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely in free agency.

Danny Pinter: B-

The Ravens had no chance at matching the Raiders' lucrative offer for Tyler Linderbaum, so Baltimore is now out of a center. Pinter has some starting experience and, even if he is a backup-level player, getting him in the building on a one-year deal gives Baltimore a veteran option even if that position is likely to be addressed in the NFL Draft.

Jovaughn Gwyn: C

Gwyn is simply a depth lineman, and he is heading to Baltimore on just a one-year deal. It's nothing special, but it will get the job done for this Ravens team.