The 2026 MLB season is already going terribly for the Atlanta Braves. Many fans were hoping for a bounce-back season for Atlanta after missing the playoffs with a 76-86 record. It seemed like the team was trending in that direction this season. However, multiple injuries to their pitching staff threaten to end their season before it even starts.

Because of that, the Braves are scrambling to fix their suddenly dire situation. Atlanta made their first move by claiming former Yankees right-hander Osvaldo Bido off the waiver wire. A three-year veteran, Bido was on the Yankees' Spring Training roster but was released earlier today. Now, Bido will be playing for his fourth team in four years with Atlanta.

The Braves were already going into the 2026 season short-handed in the pitching department. AJ Smith-Shawver underwent Tommy John surgery and will be out for the entire season. Joey Wentz suffered a torn ACL two weeks ago and is also likely to miss the 2026 season. He's already been placed on the 60-day IL. Spencer Schwellenbach had surgery to remove bone spurs and will miss at least the first two months of the season.

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Now, the Braves will lose star pitcher Spencer Strider for the first few weeks of the MLB season. Strider, a former Cy Young contender, suffered an oblique injury during Spring Training days before Opening Day. It's just the latest setback for Strider, who's dealt with injuries for most of his career, including two elbow reconstructions.

Atlanta always had great pitching depth, especially with their starting rotation. Now, that depth will be tested all of a sudden as they have lost nearly half of their starting rotation. 2024 Cy Young winner Chris Sale is still healthy and will likely be the Opening Day starter. He will be flanked by Braves mainstays Bryce Elder and Reynaldo Lopez, as well as Grant Holmes.

The Braves could also turn towards free agency and try to find a stopgap solution there. Ex-Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito stands out as a potential target.