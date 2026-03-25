Golf fans and television executives are eager to know if Tiger Woods will be in action at the 2026 Masters, but the all-time great is not ready to answer that question. Woods' primary focus is just getting comfortable swinging a club in a competition setting. For the first time since July of 2024, he did exactly that. The 15-time major champion threw himself right into the fire, as he stepped up for the Jupiter Links in the TGL championship on Tuesday.

Following Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Golf Club, the Links were in must-win mode. Unfortunately, Woods looked like a 50-year-old who had not played competitive golf in 20 months. He startlingly missed an approximate four-foot putt, reminding everyone just how rusty and unpredictable his game is at the moment. Woods thumped his ball in visible frustration, likely realizing just how far he still has to go before even having a chance of contending at tournaments.

The gaffe allowed LA to take its first lead, and the team did not look back. Jupiter fell 9-2 in what turned out to be the final TGL match of the season. It was not all bad news for the American sports legend, however.

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Brutal lip-out for Tiger on this four-footer 🫣 pic.twitter.com/k1Jo9xPBpU — ESPN (@espn) March 25, 2026

Woods generated good ball speed on his drives and felt fine health-wise. The first step toward playing at Augusta National is withstanding increased activity. Although he did not log a rigorous workload, his return represented definite progress. But there is a distinct difference between a Tiger Woods who can get through a TGL match and a Tiger Woods who can make the cut at the Masters.

The days of the Californian winning tournaments could be over. Nevertheless, the golf world overflows with excitement when he is battling the greens. Woods will surely take satisfaction in clearing this important check point, but that missed putt will probably eat at him on his way home.