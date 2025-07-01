Texas A&M basketball has a new leader this season. Bucky McMillan takes over the program, after Buzz Williams left for Maryland. McMillan is going to have one of his best players available for the start of practices. Pop Isaacs has been cleared for no-contact activities, per basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Isaacs averaged nearly 17 points a game last season, before going down to injury. He appeared in just eight games for Creighton. Before his time in the Big East, Isaacs played at Texas Tech in the Big 12 for a few seasons. He averaged double-figures in scoring for both of his years with the Red Raiders.

The return of Isaacs is absolutely monumental for this Aggies squad. Texas A&M basketball has a new coach in McMillan, who previously took Samford to the NCAA tournament. He now has the reins of a power 4 program, in arguably the hardest conference in college basketball.

Texas A&M made March Madness this past season, which was Williams' last in College Station. The Aggies lost in the Round of 32. The team had made three consecutive NCAA tournaments.

Bucky McMillan is highly-respected in basketball circles

McMillan built a reputation for himself at Samford, his last stop. The Bulldogs were known for playing a high pace brand of uptempo basketball, that came to be known as “Bucky Ball.”

McMillan had four consecutive 20 win seasons at Samford. Samford basketball plays in the Southern Conference. He took them to a NCAA tournament in 2023-24, where the school lost to Kansas in the first round.

The young coach faces high expectations at Texas A&M. The Aggies look to continue their recent success in the SEC. It won't be easy as there are several high-profile programs in that league, including Kentucky and Florida. Florida won last year's NCAA tournament.

Texas A&M basketball is still looking for its first trip ever to a Final Four. The Aggies last made the Sweet 16 in 2018. The school has never advanced past that round in men's basketball at the NCAA tournament. The school also hasn't won a SEC tournament championship in more than 30 years.

The NCAA basketball season begins in the fall.