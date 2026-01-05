The new year is here, and that means it's time for conference play in college basketball! The Big Ten got off to a bit of a head start in December, but now everyone is fully into the league slate as the picture starts to get a bit clearer this season.

The first Saturday of conference play was a pretty tame one, but there were still a number of seismic results to dissect. Arkansas and Alabama both cemented their place at the top of the SEC with impressive wins over Tennessee and Kentucky, respectively. Kansas and North Carolina took tough road losses against unranked teams, while Arizona continued to dominate.

Friday was a major showcase for the Big Ten, as Michigan collected yet another 30-point win over a ranked USC squad. Meanwhile in Lincoln, Nebraska stayed undefeated with a close win over Michigan State.

But things didn't go great for all of the top teams. Duke and Gonzaga had to escape with narrow victories over seemingly inferior opponents, something that has become somewhat of a trend for them in the last few weeks. It won't hurt them in this bracket, but it's something they won't want to mess around with for very long.

Who is in the field, and who is on the outside of the NCAA Tournament picture as January gets going?

Bold = Automatic Qualifier

Note – Without many conference games underway, the AQ for each conference is awarded to the highest-rated team from each league according to KenPom.

Midwest Region

1. Michigan

16. UT Martin/Southern

8. Florida

9. Seton Hall

5. Kansas

12. Yale

4. Alabama

13. High Point

6. Virginia

11. Baylor

3. Nebraska

14. Troy

7. USC

10. LSU

2. Gonzaga

15. Marist

West Region

1. Arizona

16. Long Island

8. St. Mary's

9. Indiana

5. North Carolina

12. Belmont

4. Iowa

13. UC San Diego

6. Georgia

11. UCLA/Virginia Tech

3. BYU

14. Oakland

7. UCF

10. Miami (FL)

2. Purdue

15. St. Thomas

East Region

1. UConn

16. Colgate

8. Kentucky

9. NC State

5. Texas Tech

12. Tulsa

4. Arkansas

13. Utah Valley

6. Tennessee

11. Akron

3. Illinois

14. East Tennessee State

7. SMU

10. Saint Louis

2. Vanderbilt

15. Lipscomb

South Region

1. Iowa State

16. Norfolk State/Vermont

8. Clemson

9. St. John's

5. Louisville

12. McNeese

4. Michigan State

13. Hofstra

6. Villanova

11. Ohio State/Boise State

3. Houston

14. Liberty

7. Utah State

10. Auburn

2. Duke

15. Montana State

Bubble Watch

Last Four Byes: LSU, Auburn, Miami (FL), Baylor

Last Four In: Ohio State, UCLA, Virginia Tech, Boise State

First Four Out: Oklahoma State, California, TCU, Oklahoma

Next Four Out: Butler, New Mexico, Missouri, Texas A&M

Multi-bid leagues

Big Ten – 10

SEC – 9

Big 12 – 8

ACC – 9

Big East – 4

WCC – 2

Mountain West – 2

Games of the Week

Tuesday, Jan. 6 – Duke at Louisville

Tuesday, Jan. 6 – Georgia at Florida

Tuesday, Jan. 6 – Texas Tech at Houston

Wednesday, Jan. 7 – Alabama at Vanderbilt

Wednesday, Jan. 7 – SMU at Clemson

Saturday, Jan. 10 – SMU at Duke

Saturday, Jan. 10 – Tennessee at Florida

Saturday, Jan. 10 – Houston at Baylor

Saturday, Jan. 10 – LSU at Vanderbilt

Sunday, Jan. 11 – Illinois at Iowa

Biggest storylines to watch

A lot of the most storied programs in college basketball are floundering somewhat at this point. Kentucky got crushed on Saturday by Alabama, and Rick Pitino and St. John's took a home loss to Providence. Florida, the defending national champion, has five losses on the year after an upset defeat against Missouri. Kansas lost to UCF on Saturday and has no idea whether Darryn Peterson will be out there for any given second half.

The Jayhawks are doing a little better than the rest of their counterparts in that list, but all of these teams are staring at middle seeds at the moment and must turn things around quickly as conference play gets going.

This week provides a great chance to prove it for a lot of the middle seeds in this week's bracket. SMU will get a chance to back up a win over North Carolina with games against Clemson and Duke. LSU will get a crack at unbeaten Vanderbilt on Saturday. Baylor can improve its standing in the bracket with a win over Houston at home. Florida plays both Georgia and Tennessee as Todd Golden and company try to find their way.

This feels like the first week where we will see really big movement across the board, and conference play should provide us with many more of them in the coming months.