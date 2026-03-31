What does Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott have in common with Drew Brees? Well, in the opinion of current Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, a lot actually.

Talking about his quarterback, taking over “America's Team,” and all things football with Key Adams at the NFL Annual League Meetings in Arizona, Schottenheimer gushed about the leadership abilities Prescott brings to the table, comparing them to the very best quarterbacks he's been around during his career.

“Well, I think I was fortunate enough to coach all those guys. They're all amazing, they're all different. I pull different things from different guys to this day. But Drew Brees was one of the first guys I coached. He and I became very close. We're godparents, my wife and I, to their middle son, Bowen. And I've always said, man, Drew Brees is one of the greatest leaders I've ever been around. And then I met Dak,” Schottenheimer noted.

“And they're on the same level, and I think that's a compliment to both guys. But all those guys, Andrew Luck was amazing to be around. There's other guys on there that are deserving to be on that list, but for different reasons, Sam Bradford. I mean, Sam Bradford was maybe the most pure passer I've ever been around. So how blessed am I to have that list of guys that I've done this with?”

Widely considered one of the best leaders in all of sports, Brees is the standard by which all other quarterbacks are judged in terms of being a field general. If Prescott can bring that same level of professionalism to the Cowboys' offense in 2026, maybe he too will be able to lead his team into the playoff like Brees did in 10 of his 20 seasons in the NFL.