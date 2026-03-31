The Oklahoma City Thunder have been rolling of late, continuing their winning ways with a narrow victory over the Detroit Pistons in overtime on Monday evening. While it wasn't a virtuoso performance for the Thunder, Oklahoma City did just enough to get the win, despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's would-be game winner in regulation being wiped off due to an offensive foul call.

Despite that setback, SGA showed up in overtime and willed his team to the win, strengthening his case for the Clutch Player of the Year award, which will be announced at the end of the season.

Recently, an insane stat was unearthed showcasing just how dominant the reigning league MVP has been at the end of close games this season.

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has not missed a shot in the 4th Quarter/OT since March 17. 42 points scored, 11/11 from the field,” reported Underdog on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, SGA has been a nightmare for opposing teams in the clutch this season, including a recent game winner against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

At this point, it seems like a near-guarantee that SGA will take home the Clutch Player award, which last year went to New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson. Additionally, the star is in the driver's seat to win his second straight MVP award, and Oklahoma City has as good a chance of anyone to win their second straight championship this season, although they have some stiff competition out West as the playoffs approach.

In any case, the Thunder are next set to take the floor on Thursday evening for a home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff for that game is set for 9:30 pm ET.