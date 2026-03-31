No. 1-seed Texas women's basketball is headed to the Final Four for the second consecutive season after a 77-41 win over Michigan in the Fort Worth Regional 3 championship game Monday night, marking the Longhorns' first back-to-back appearances at that stage since 1986 and 1987.

The top-seeded Longhorns (35-3) delivered a dominant performance from the outset, building an early lead and maintaining control throughout to secure the fifth Final Four appearance in the team's history, according to Stephen Hawkins of the Associated Press.

Texas set the tone immediately, making 11 of its first 12 shots to take a 22-9 lead after the first quarter. The Longhorns carried that momentum into halftime with a 34-21 advantage and continued to extend the margin in the second half.

Madison Booker led Texas with 19 points and seven rebounds, while fifth-year guard Rori Harmon recorded 13 assists to guide the offense. Justice Carlton added 15 points, and Kyla Oldacre posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Breya Cunningham contributed 11 points as Texas showcased balanced scoring.

Michigan (28-7) struggled to find consistency offensively, shooting 22.8% from the field (13-of-57). Olivia Olson and Mila Holloway each scored 11 points, but the Wolverines were unable to recover after falling behind early.

Texas continued to build its lead after halftime, even overcoming a brief scoring drought early in the third quarter. Harmon’s 3-pointer ended that stretch and sparked another run, helping the Longhorns extend their advantage to as many as 40 points late in the game.

The win continues Texas’ recent postseason success after the program returned to the Final Four last season for the first time since 2003. The Longhorns will look to continue the momentum when they face UCLA in the Final Four on Friday in Phoenix.