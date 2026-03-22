Gonzaga basketball hit a March Madness mark not seen in 21 years: Two straight Round of 32 exits. This time Texas left fans of the Bulldogs in shambles by winning 74-68 Saturday. And this is a Gonzaga team that's advanced past the first round for 17 straight seasons.

Fans called out the No. 3 seed after the loss.

“Very poor defensive coverage on those and also on the last one. Can’t give them a 3…and we give them a 3. Didn’t even give ourselves a chance,” the fan posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. The same fan also believes Graham Ike is on his way out.

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Gonzaga insider for the Spokesman Review Theo Lawson even captured this scene: Ike leaving frustrated.

#Gonzaga’s season ends with a 74-68 loss to #Texas. Cam Heide’s first FG is a clutch 3-pointer that put the Longhorns up four with 14 seconds left. Graham Ike visibly emotional/frustrated in the postgame handshake line. pic.twitter.com/8GRk65FvC8 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 22, 2026

This story will be updated.