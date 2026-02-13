The No. 4 Texas women's basketball team had its five-game winning streak snapped on Thursday in an 86-70 loss to the No. 5 Vanderbilt Commodores. Longhorns head coach Vic Schaefer was not happy not just with the loss but with the effort his team showed in the blowout defeat at the hands of Mikayla Blakes and company.

Following the game, Schaefer didn't mince words as he put his team on blast.

“I've had my butt beat before when you've done it as long as I have. It's not the first time. It's the first time at Texas, I feel like, where my team was out-topped; the other team played harder. And just quite frankly, we had no heart,” Schaefer told reporters during the postgame press conference (h/t No Cap Space WBB).

“You wanna ask me, what does it take to win at this level? What's it gonna take for my team? You gotta have heart. We got no heart.”

Schaefer also brought up the current landscape of college sports, saying, “effort, energy, focus used to come with a scholarship,” but is no longer the case because he thinks it now “comes with hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

“I'm sorry, because I am. And that's not the way you represent the University of Texas. And I wear it, I'm accountable. That's my team, but it's so disappointing. It's probably the softest team I've had in years.”

Defense was a glaring issue in the game for the Longhorns against Vanderbilt. The Commodores took just 55 attempts from the field to 78 by Texas, but they shot 51.0 percent from the floor and went 9-for-19 from behind the arc. There was just not enough resistance on the part of Texas, and it clearly did not sit well with the 64-year-old Schaefer, who started coaching the program in 2020.