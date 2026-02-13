The No. 5 Vanderbilt women's basketball squad scored a huge win Thursday night, as the Commodores dominated the No. 4 Texas Longhorns at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville.

Behind the electric performance of NCAA scoring leader Mikayla Blakes, the Commodores took down the Longhorns to the tune of an 86-70 score.

Blakes torched the Longhorns all night long, coming away with a game-high 34 points on 9-for-19 shooting from the field and going 3-for-6 from behind the arc. She made a living as well from the free-throw line, as Blakes knocked down 13 of her 15 attempts from the charity stripe. In addition, the sophomore Blakes grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists in 40 minutes.

It was the latest eruption in Blakes' ongoing scoring barrage in college basketball, as she also managed to accomplish an incredible and rare achievement.

“Mikayla Blakes is the first SEC player in the last 25 seasons with 4 straight 30-pieces. It was also her 2nd 30-piece vs. a top 5 team this season (also LSU). She’s the 3rd player with multiple such games in a season in the last 5 seasons, joining Caitlin Clark and JuJu Watkins,” Alexa Philippou of ESPN wrote in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

And she's doing it against tough opponents. Including the Texas game, Vanderbilt women's basketball has won all its last three outings despite facing ranked opponents in each. The Commodores are on a four-game winning streak, dating back to their 82-66 win against the Florida Gators at home on Feb. 1, when Blakes put up 30 points.

After that, Blakes mustered 37 points in an 84-83 victory on the road over the then-No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats, followed by a 34-point explosion in a 102-86 takedown of the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners at home.

Blakes, who had a 53-point game in 2025, can stretch her amazing scoring streak to five games this coming Sundayagaint the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.