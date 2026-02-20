It seems like UCLA basketball head coach Mick Cronin is always in the news for the wrong reasons. He's coaching another disappointing team that is on the wrong end of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Earlier this week, Cronin ejected his own player from a game and then went off on a reporter for asking the “stupiest question he's ever been asked” about the Michigan State student section. On Friday, Cronin spent four minutes talking to the media and apologized for ejecting Steven Jamerson III.

Mick Cronin apologized to Steven Jamerson II and apologized for disparaging #UCLA’s brand on a national level. An uninterrupted 4-minute apology: pic.twitter.com/EtHbGWCrOc — Aaron Heisen (@aaron_heisen) February 20, 2026

Article Continues Below

“First, I wanna give my best to Steve, okay,” Cronin said. “I thought he took the guy out like the guy from Providence took the St. John's guy out. It was the only reason I sent him to the locker room; I literally thought he made a dirty play and wiped the guy out. He still got an F1, and to be honest, I don't know if he deserved that. Anyway, I apologize to Steve.”

The rest of the time he was talking, he went on to talk about how great a person Jamerson III is and how he was involved with a commercial for Westwood.

UCLA does not have another easy game next as they host No. 10 Illinois on Saturday. Illinois has one of the best offenses in the nation and could very well score 90+ against the Bruins in this matchup.