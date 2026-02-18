Nothing went right for UCLA on Tuesday as it suffered a lopsided loss to Michigan State, 82-59, at Breslin Center. The Bruins led briefly in the first half, but the Spartans exerted their might for the majority of the one-sided contest.

UCLA fell to 17-9, including 9-6 in the Big Ten, while the 15th-ranked Michigan State improved to 21-5, including 11-4 in conference play.

With 4:26 left in the second half, Spartans center Carson Cooper was going up for a layup on the fast break when he was hacked by Bruins forward Steven Jamerson II.

Cooper did not appreciate the hard foul. UCLA coach Mick Cronin did not either, and he ejected Jamerson from the game.

After the foul, UCLA HC Mick Cronin ejects his own player, Steven Jamerson III. pic.twitter.com/KOFMCDRYjg — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 18, 2026

Jamerson looked stunned as Cronin told him to go to the locker room.

Article Continues Below

The 22-year-old Jamerson, who was whistled for a technical foul, finished with two points, two rebounds, and two assists in eight minutes off the bench.

Michigan State outscored UCLA, 43-23, in the first half and never relented. The Bruins have lost back-to-back games after going on a mini-surge.

Tyler Bilodeau was the lone bright spot against the Spartans, scoring 22 points. He added six rebounds and one block.

UCLA allowed Michigan State to shoot 53% from the field, including 14-of-27 from beyond the arc. The Spartans led by as much as 31 points.

Cronin, who is in his seventh year with the Bruins, vowed to make a lineup change after their embarrassing loss to Michigan, 86-56, on Valentine's Day. He lamented his players' unwillingness to pass the ball and challenge the opponent's outside shot.