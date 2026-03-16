Despite all the talk about the NCAA Tournament this week, one of the biggest stories in college basketball was the fact that Thad Matta decided to retire. It came as a shock to the college basketball world because Matta had decided to come out of retirement in the first place to coach at Butler, and it seems even his players were not expecting his sudden retirement from the Bulldogs.

Indianapolis Star Butler beat reporter Akeem Glaspie was the first to report that Thad Matta's retirement completely surprised the players in the building, and almost all of them were shocked by the news. One quote that captured the feeling of the players was an anonymous one that Glaspie reported saying, “Everyone was very shocked. It was super unexpected.”

“After taking some time to reflect following the end of the season, I have decided that the time has come for me to step away from the sidelines,” Matta said, via press release. “The love my wife, my daughters, and I have for Butler is what brought us back four years ago, and it feels especially meaningful that I conclude my coaching career here.

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“Butler has always meant more to us than just basketball—and that connection is why I’m grateful to continue working with the University and offering my help in any way I can. My commitment to Butler and to the future of this program remains as strong as ever. I want this program to compete at the highest levels of the BIG EAST and national landscape, and I am excited to be part of what we continue to build here.”

Since returning to the program in 2022, Matta has had an inconsistent career as a coach of the Bulldogs. He ended with a 63-69 record and finished his most recent season with a 16-16 record. He had also struggled to help Butler reach the heights of UConn or St. John's.

Matta's been a legendary coach in modern college basketball, and while his time with Butler was more about rebuilding, he saw incredible success at Ohio State. Under Matta’s leadership, Ohio State captured five Big Ten regular-season championships and four conference tournament titles. The Buckeyes also reached the Final Four twice, advancing to the national semifinals in 2007 and 2012, during one of the most successful stretches in program history.