The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame recently announced the midseason candidates for the Bob Cousy Award, and Connecticut guard Silas Demary Jr. was a glaring omission.

At least for Huskies coach Dan Hurley.

Hurley felt that Demary deserves to be on the list, as he has played impressively in his first year at UConn. The 53-year-old Hurley, who is not afraid to speak his mind, reacted to Demary getting snubbed with a very sweet and deeply wholesome comment.

“That’s bulls**t. That’s total bulls**t,” said Hurley, as quoted by Huskies reporter Sam Calhoun.

As for the 21-year-old Demary, he was more diplomatic about it.

“That really didn't drive my day. I think that's an individual award, that's something I'm not really worried about. The end goal is winning the national championship. If I come here and just do what I need to do with my teammates and play hard every night, then everything will take care of itself,” said the junior playmaker in a video posted by Storrs Central.

“I'm more of a team guy. It's not really a problem.”

Silas Demary Jr. on being snubbed from the Bob Cousy Award list. pic.twitter.com/yfAoBLCNMq — Storrs Central (@StorrsCentral) February 4, 2026

Demary is averaging 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.7 steals. He leads the Big East in assists and is tied for fifth in steals.

The third-ranked UConn destroyed Xavier, 92-60, with Demary tallying game-highs of 17 points and eight assists on top of four rebounds and two steals. The Huskies improved to 22-1, including 12-0 in the Big East.

Labaron Philon Jr. of Alabama, Jaden Bradley of Arizona, Darius Acuff Jr. of Arkansas, Kingston Flemings of Houston, Bennett Stirtz of Iowa, Tamin Lipsey of Iowa State, Jeremy Fears Jr. of Michigan State, Braden Smith of Purdue, Christian Anderson of Texas Tech, and Tyler Tanner of Vanderbilt were named as midseason candidates for the Bob Cousy Award, which is given to the best point guard of the nation.