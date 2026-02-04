St. John’s basketball continues to gain national momentum as anticipation builds for a pivotal Big East showdown on Friday night. Once again, the Red Storm step into the spotlight with a defining test awaiting them at Madison Square Garden.

The Red Storm enter Friday night riding an eight-game winning streak after a 68–56 road win vs. DePaul Tuesday night, improving to 17–5 overall on the season. While the victory extended St. John's recent run of excellent play, it was primarily a final tune-up before a defining game vs. UConn.

Despite the comfortable final margin, the game presented early challenges. St. John’s led just 29–28 at halftime before asserting control through defensive pressure. The second half featured a decisive 16–2 run that shifted the game’s tone and allowed the Red Storm to seize command.

St. John’s relied on balanced scoring and sustained defensive pressure, pulling away late as execution improved on both ends of the floor.

Following the win, The New York Post's Zach Braziller shared Pitino’s postgame comments on X (formerly known as Twitter), with the head coach offering glowing praise for the Huskies.

“One of the elite teams in the nation. They don't really have a weakness.”

The Huskies head into Friday’s blockbuster showdown ranked No. 3 in the nation and widely viewed as the conference’s standard. As the defending Big East champion, St. John’s now has a chance to challenge that perception on college basketball’s biggest regular-season stage.

Pitino has often used public praise strategically, framing his team as the challenger even during strong stretches. The approach places pressure on the opponent while sharpening focus within the locker room.

Friday’s meeting at Madison Square Garden will test St. John’s on multiple fronts. A victory would strengthen its tournament credentials and signal supremacy in the Big East, while a loss could provide valuable clarity ahead of March.

As February progresses, the Red Storm finds itself at a turning point. Momentum is real, confidence is rising, and an elite measuring stick awaits under the Garden lights.