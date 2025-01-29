UConn basketball currently holds a 14-6 record so far in the 2024-25 season. They have not played their best basketball by any means, but the Huskies are still competing at a respectable level. The team can use all of the help they can get, however. UConn head coach Dan Hurley provided an important Liam McNeeley injury update ahead of Wednesday's game against DePaul, via Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

“Dan Hurley told reporters that he's ‘not sure' of Liam McNeeley's availability for Wednesday's game against DePaul and will see how he responds to ramping things up in practice. Has not played since 1/1 due to an ankle injury,” Rothstein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

UConn basketball has endured its share of ups and downs as mentioned. McNeeley's return will be pivotal for UConn as they try to finish the season strong.

So far in the 2024-25 campaign, McNeeley has averaged 13.6 points per game, while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc. He is also recording per-game averages of 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per outing.

The Huskies could certainly use McNeeley's return on Wednesday. DePaul is just 10-11 overall in the 2024-25 campaign, but they are more than capable of pulling off an upset in any given contest. UConn basketball understands that they cannot overlook their opponent, regardless of their overall record.

As mentioned, UConn has not played its best basketball yet. Dan Hurley understands what it takes to lead a winning team, though. It would not be surprising to see them finish the year on a high note. If this UConn team can find more consistency, which is something they have struggled with at times, they will be quite dangerous as the season moves forward.

Tip-off for the UConn-DePaul basketball game is scheduled for 8 PM EST. UConn will provide McNeeley updates as they are made available.