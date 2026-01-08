The Los Angeles Chargers head into Sunday night's AFC Wild Card game against the New England Patriots banged up. A lot has been made of the injuries to the Chargers' offensive line, but it is Justin Herbert's hand that has drawn the most attention.

Los Angeles began their week of practice on Wednesday with several players out or limited. But Herbert was not among them. He participated fully and addressed the media afterward, saying that the hand feels as good as it has since it was first hurt.

“Not taking hits on it last week was probably pretty helpful,” Herbert said, per Chargers reporter Daniel Popper.

“Limited the swelling.”

The Chargers' quarterback fractured his non-throwing hand against the Las Vegas Raiders in late November. He has played through the pain and swelling ever since, but struggled taking snaps under center.

But that is something that is getting easier. Wednesday marked the first time since the injury that Herbert was able to take snaps under center to open the week of practice.

Beyond Herbert's hand injury, several other stars will likely not be 100% on Sunday. Running back Omarion Hampton missed practice with an ankle injury, as did linebacker Bud Dupree with a hamstring.

Herbert's health and ability to stay upright will be key if Los Angeles wants to pull off the upset. The Chargers' offensive line is the team's glaring weakness, but getting to the quarterback is something New England has struggled with.

If the Pro Bowl quarterback has time, he should find a way to move the football.

Conversely, the Patriots are physically healthy, but dealing with a nasty illness going through the locker room.