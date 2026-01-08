Texas A&M football addressed a major offseason priority by adding proven SEC experience through the transfer portal. Wilkin Formby, a former starter for the Alabama Crimson Tide, officially committed to the Aggies on Wednesday, strengthening the offensive line ahead of the 2026 season.

Formby entered the transfer portal on January 4 following the conclusion of Alabama’s 2025 campaign. A Tuscaloosa native and former four-star recruit, he spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide and developed into a versatile lineman capable of contributing at multiple positions.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko targeted experience during a pivotal roster reset. The program is replacing nearly its entire starting offensive line, creating an immediate need for players who have handled SEC competition. Formby brings exactly that profile after appearing in 27 career games, including 16 starts.

The commitment was first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel on X (formerly known as Twitter) and later confirmed by multiple outlets. National reporters noted that Formby picked the Aggies over interest from several SEC rivals following a recent visit to College Station.

Sources: Former Alabama right tackle Wilkin Formby has committed to Texas A&M. He brings 16 career starts to A&M and will be a big piece of their line next season. https://t.co/tI5qiANm5z — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 7, 2026

Formby’s value lies in his flexibility. He joined the Crimson Tide program as a tackle and shifted inside late in the 2025 season, finishing the year as the starting right guard. That adaptability gives Texas A&M options as the staff evaluates its best lineup during spring practices.

The addition also reflects the influence of offensive line coach Adam Cushing, who prioritized size, length, and experience while reshaping the unit. At 6-foot-7 and over 320 pounds, Formby fits the physical mold the Aggies want protecting quarterback Marcel Reed.

For Alabama, the departure creates another hole during an ongoing offensive line transition. The Crimson Tide now lean more heavily on younger players and transfer portal additions of their own as the program evolves under Kalen DeBoer.

Texas A&M football views Formby as a potential plug-and-play contributor. His arrival stabilizes a critical position group and sets up a compelling storyline when the Aggies travel to Tuscaloosa on October 24, 2026.