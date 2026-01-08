Maybe the NBA should add a new rule: Get out of the way when Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is barreling down the lane on a fastbreak.

The Golden State Warriors learned that the hard way on Wednesday, as Antetokounmpo powered past Draymond Green for a tough bucket in the closing minutes of the second quarter at Chase Center.

Antetokounmpo brought the ball down and slalomed against defenders before scoring over Green, who fell to the floor.

Giannis barrels over Draymond Green for the easy two 💪

pic.twitter.com/7HVrgOn8iU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 8, 2026

The Bucks, however, trailed the Warriors at halftime, 64-53.

From being a lanky rookie, the 31-year-old Antetokounmpo has developed into one of the league's most physically dominant players. He consistently works hard on his body, helping him become an even more potent scorer.

His combination of strength and athleticism has terrorized opponents over the years. Even a good defender like Green stood no chance as the two-time MVP pressed full steam.

Antetokounmpo has been bothered by different injuries this season, leaving the Bucks struggling with a 16-20 record entering the game against the Warriors.

They, however, have gained a bit of momentum from back-to-back wins against the Charlotte Hornets and the Sacramento Kings.

The trade rumors surrounding Antetokounmpo recently resurfaced, putting Milwaukee in an awkward position. The nine-time All-Star, however, quelled the growing speculations and stressed that he is focused on helping the Bucks. He also urged his teammates to tune out the outside noise.

In five games in December, the former Finals MVP averaged 22.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.

As of writing, the Warriors are leading the Bucks by double digits in the fourth quarter.