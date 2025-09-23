As of now, Dan Hurley remains the head coach at UConn. However, he had hinted at stepping down after describing himself as being “completely cooked“.

Plus, he rejected an offer to coach the Los Angeles Lakers in 2024. Ultimately, they chose JJ Reddick as the head coach. But is Hurley still looking at a shot at the big time?

On Tuesday, Hurley provided insight into what the future holds, per The Zach Lowe Show. He was on to promote his upcoming book Never Stop: Life, Leadership, and What It Takes to Be Great. When asked, Hurley explained the dynamics of the NBA that appeal to him.

“I think when you go back to back championships there is so many directions you’re getting pulled in,” he said. “You know that drain a little bit of your energy. Your off seasons are shorter, you’ve got more demands on your time, there is more appearances to make and things to do that way. You couple that and maybe fatigue with the NIL and the portal and how transactional that is. You also add on top of that I had a tumultuous year. I was deconstructed. My coaching style was obviously, a lot went on that put me in the mindset for a couple days.

What made Dan Hurley stay put at UConn?

Evidently, what made him decide to stay at UConn was simply that he wanted to. Also, he took into account what would have happened if he left.

“For me what was the deciding factor for me, I was likely not going to be able to coach UConn again,” Hurley said. “It wasn’t like they were going to let Kimani (Young) have the job, or Luke (Murray) have the job for a year and then just do interim and just give me a year to relax.

Hurely has coached seven seasons at UConn. Along the way, he has compiled a record of 165-69 and has won two national championships in 2023 and 2024.