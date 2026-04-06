As Joe Brady takes over as head coach of the Buffalo Bills, he's hopeful wide receiver Keon Coleman can be a key cog in the offense. However, Coleman has yet to live up to his second-round pedigree.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently crafted a hypothetical article in which every NFL franchise trades their first-round pick in 2026. For the Bills, that meant dealing No. 26 to the Tennessee Titans. In return, they received picks No. 35 and No. 66. Buffalo also included pick No. 168 and Coleman in their trade offer.

“After trading that second-round pick to the Bears for DJ Moore, Bills general manager Brandon Beane should be looking to move down from No. 26 and add a Day 2 pick,” Barnwell wrote. “He can sweeten the pot by including Coleman.”

“Though Joe Brady has said that he values Coleman and thinks that the third-year wide receiver can continue to grow in a Bills uniform, ownership publicly trashing Coleman in that memorable postseason news conference tells you how the most important person in the building sees the 2024 second-round pick,” he continued. “This trade values Coleman as a fourth-rounder, which feels about right for a player who hasn't consistently impressed so far as a pro.”

With the Bills acquiring DJ Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears, Coleman was forced further down the depth chart. With Khalil Shakir emerging as a key Josh Allen, Coleman is likely battling Joshua Palmer for opportunities.

The receiver hasn't made the most of the ones he has gotten over his two years with the team. In 26 total games, with 18 starts, Coleman has caught 67 passes for 960 yards and eight touchdowns.

Brady, who has worked with the receiver as his offensive coordinator, clearly still believes he has something to offer Buffalo. But Coleman must live up to the hype or be subject to even more trade rumors.