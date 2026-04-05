On Saturday evening, the UConn men's basketball program earned a trip to its third national title game in four years with a comfortable victory over Illinois in the Final Four. UConn jumped out to an early lead in this one, and while it wasn't necessarily a dominant performance, they still did more than enough to earn the win and get to the game's biggest stage.

The Huskies will now prepare for the title game against Michigan, who dominated Arizona on Saturday in the Final Four, and making matters worse, UConn also has some injury concerns regarding guard Solo Ball.

“Significant update on UConn's Solo Ball. Dan Hurley says he has ‘some kind of foot sprain' and will not practice today. He's in a boot. Will be something to monitor for tomorrow night,” reported Pete Thamel of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

It wasn't exactly clear when the injury occurred against Illinois, or if it had been something that had been lingering for Ball, but it's certainly not a good update for a UConn team that will need all the help it can get, as they are projected by many to be big underdogs heading into the matchup against Michigan.

For his part, Ball was able to break out of his tournament-long shooting slump against Illinois on Saturday, finishing the game with 13 points, including 3-7 from beyond the three-point line.

UConn will need more hot shooting against the Wolverines, but they will also need to play their best defense of the season, as Michigan has been bludgeoning opponents on offense throughout their NCAA tournament run.

In any case, UConn and Michigan are slated to tip off on Monday evening at 8:50 pm ET from Indianapolis.