With the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to be in a groove after another series sweep, this time to the Washington Nationals, capped off with an 8-6 win on Sunday, it featured another instance of an exciting trend to start the season. As the Dodgers have already had a lot of comebacks this year, Sunday was another instance, which could be a signal of better things to come.

Los Angeles was down 6-1 after four innings in the books against Washington, but as it's been a constant occurrence, the Dodgers found a way to win the game with a mix of their offense and pitching that stabilized them throughout the outing. The team is now 7-2 with five of the victories being comebacks, with manager Dave Roberts speaking about the resilience of Los Angeles.

“We just didn't quit. We hung in there…just kept grinding, played good defense,” Roberts said, according to MLB.com. “It is a mark of our ball club that every out matters, every game matters, and that's important because every game does matter.”

How the Dodgers came back, with the help of Dalton Rushing

After a solo home run by Shohei Ohtani in the top of the third inning, the Nationals would come back with six unanswered runs, as the Dodgers got their energy back from a Dalton Rushing two-run shot in the sixth. This led to the eighth inning, where Los Angeles' hitting saw them take a 7-6 lead, closing out the game in the ninth with a home run from Teoscar Hernandez.

“There are no holes on this team. You look at our bench, you look at our starters — we have some of the best players on the field, obviously starting games,” Rushing said. “It’s part of being a Dodger. You swallow your pride and do whatever you can to help the team win.”

With how stacked the Dodgers are, it's scary to think of what the team can do at max capacity when not needing comebacks. Up next for Los Angeles is a World Series rematch in a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays starting Monday.