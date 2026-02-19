UConn HC Dan Hurley throws players under bus after Creighton loss

Dan Hurley called out his players for their performances in the No. 5 UConn Huskies' 91-84 upset loss to the Creighton Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

Hurley is going through his eighth season with the program. Having led the Huskies to two national championships in 2023 and 2024, he shines as one of the top coaches in the sport. However, there are moments when his squad is vulnerable to upsets, especially in their latest defeat to Creighton.

Hurley reflected on the loss after the game. He called out the bad defensive mistakes to start the game, emphasizing how it was building up as Creighton took advantage of the Huskies' lapses on that side of the ball.

“Our defense has just been so bad. We've been playing with fire with this obviously overall defense, dreadful. Then minus Braylon in the second half, the shot making was just ice cold. This has been brewing, just based on what the defense has looked like, the defense has been a joke. And you know you're in trouble to start the game when you're subbing people within the first minute and a half of the game on blown assignments. And I mean, I could have just done that the whole game, because it was a game of just really bad individual defense,” Hurley said.

Article Continues Below

UConn’s defense and shot-making drew Dan Hurley’s frustration in the loss to Creighton. pic.twitter.com/P5Eqk4dXQK — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 19, 2026

How Dan Hurley, UConn performed against Creighton