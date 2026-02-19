UConn HC Dan Hurley throws players under bus after Creighton loss

Dan Hurley called out his players' performances on the defensive side of the ball after UConn's upset loss to Creighton on Wednesday.

By 
Google News Preferred Source
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley watches from the sideline as they take on the Creighton Bluejays at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.

Dan Hurley called out his players for their performances in the No. 5 UConn Huskies' 91-84 upset loss to the Creighton Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

Hurley is going through his eighth season with the program. Having led the Huskies to two national championships in 2023 and 2024, he shines as one of the top coaches in the sport. However, there are moments when his squad is vulnerable to upsets, especially in their latest defeat to Creighton.

Hurley reflected on the loss after the game. He called out the bad defensive mistakes to start the game, emphasizing how it was building up as Creighton took advantage of the Huskies' lapses on that side of the ball.

“Our defense has just been so bad. We've been playing with fire with this obviously overall defense, dreadful. Then minus Braylon in the second half, the shot making was just ice cold. This has been brewing, just based on what the defense has looked like, the defense has been a joke. And you know you're in trouble to start the game when you're subbing people within the first minute and a half of the game on blown assignments. And I mean, I could have just done that the whole game, because it was a game of just really bad individual defense,” Hurley said.

Article Continues Below

How Dan Hurley, UConn performed against Creighton

Creighton Bluejays guard Fedor Žugić (7) shoots the ball against UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.
David Butler II-Imagn Images

Dan Hurley knows what it will take to have UConn be in the mix for a national championship, having pulled it off twice. However, to add a third to his name, it will require having the Huskies players be on the same page when it comes to being active on defense.

Three players scored in double-digits for UConn in the loss to Creighton. Braylon Mullins led the team with a stat line of 25 points, six rebounds, two steals, and a block. He shot 9-of-22 from the field, including 6-of-11 from beyond the arc. Silas Demary Jr. came next with 17 points and nine assists, Tarris Reed Jr. had 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Solo Ball provided eight points.

UConn fell to a 24-3 overall record on the season, going 14-2 in its Big East matchups. They hold the second spot in the conference standings, being above the Villanova Wildcats and Blue Jays while trailing the St. John's Red Storm.

The No. 5 Huskies will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They take on Villanova as tip-off will take place on Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Richard Pereira headshot
Richard Pereira
Associate Editor, All Sports
More NCAA Basketball News
Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) leads the team through the fan gauntlet at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama defeated Arkansas 117-115 in double overtime. Philon led Alabama with 35 points.
Why Alabama star Labaron Philon felt confident in 2OT thriller vs. ArkansasTroy Finnegan ·
St. John’s Red Storm guard-forward Bryce Hopkins (23) grabs a rebound during the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum.
Bryce Hopkins reveals why St. John’s is unbeatable on the roadPaolo Mariano ·
Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) runs baskc after making a 3-pointer during a men's college basketball game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Kansas Jayhawks at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Kansas basketball HC Bill Self shows grave ‘concern’ for Darryn PetersonJosh Davis ·
Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd watches during the first half of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at McKale Memorial Center.
Tommy Lloyd celebrates ‘connected’ Arizona team after beating BYUTroy Finnegan ·
Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (12) reacts with guard Jayden Epps (10) during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
Mississippi State star Josh Hubbard explodes for historic first half vs AuburnRichard Pereira ·
Arkansas Razorback guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) dribbles a fast break during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum.
Darius Acuff Jr. sets new Arkansas basketball record in bonkers Alabama gameTroy Finnegan ·
You may also like
BYU basketball’s AJ Dybantsa breaks Danny Ainge’s freshman record in Arizona gameBYU basketball’s AJ Dybantsa breaks Danny Ainge’s freshman record in Arizona game
Fans dunk on Dan Hurley after UConn Huskies’ loss to CreightonFans dunk on Dan Hurley after UConn Huskies’ loss to Creighton
Alabama basketball survives 2OT thriller with Arkansas despite Darius Acuff Jr.’s 49Alabama basketball survives 2OT thriller with Arkansas despite Darius Acuff Jr.’s 49
Texas Tech basketball’s fatal flaw that will cost it in Big 12 Conference title raceTexas Tech basketball’s fatal flaw that will cost it in Big 12 Conference title race
Creighton fans react to stunner against UConnCreighton fans react to stunner against UConn
Arkansas star Darius Acuff forces OT vs. Alabama with insane clutch shotArkansas star Darius Acuff forces OT vs. Alabama with insane clutch shot
Clemson basketball’s fatal flaw that will cost it in ACC Conference title raceClemson basketball’s fatal flaw that will cost it in ACC Conference title race
Iowa basketball released an apology for court-storming fiasco after Nebraska upsetIowa basketball released an apology for court-storming fiasco after Nebraska upset
Arkansas basketball’s fatal flaw that will cost it in SEC conference title raceArkansas basketball’s fatal flaw that will cost it in SEC conference title race
San Diego Toreros part ways with Steve Lavin amid team’s difficult seasonSan Diego Toreros part ways with Steve Lavin amid team’s difficult season
Virginia basketball’s fatal flaw that will cost it in ACC Conference title raceVirginia basketball’s fatal flaw that will cost it in ACC Conference title race
Analyst hits Texas Tech basketball with harsh reality check after JT Toppin injuryAnalyst hits Texas Tech basketball with harsh reality check after JT Toppin injury
Dan HurleyUConn Basketball