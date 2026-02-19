Creighton avenged its blowout loss to Connecticut last month by delivering a statement performance on Wednesday to claim the huge victory, 91-84, at Gampel Pavilion.

The 5th-ranked Huskies continued to threaten in the closing minutes behind Silas Demary Jr., but the Bluejays stayed composed to complete the come-from-behind upset. Creighton lost to Connecticut, 85-58, in January.

The Bluejays improved to 14-13, including 8-8 in the Big East. They snapped a two-game skid. The Huskies, on the other hand, fell to 24-3, suffering their second loss in conference play.

Fans of Creighton were ecstatic with the stunning win.

“Statement win for Creighton. Walking into Storrs and knocking off a top-five UConn team is no small feat,” said @Mass_deed.

“That was fun to watch. Roll Jays,” added @lil_Petre.

“The worst Creighton team still owns Dan Hurley,” wrote @sean_rohacik.

“WE'RE NOT BACK, BUT IT FEELS GOOD,” posted @to_sevens.

“Greg McDermott just did that,” posted @LuckyRebel__.

“UConn is trash. I said they wouldn’t be a one seed, and they still have Nova, St. John's, and Seton Hall,” commented @prestonnwalshh.

Josh Dix led Creighton with 21 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed eight rebounds.

Nik Graves had 18 points, two rebounds, and five assists, while Fedor Zugic chipped in 14 points and five rebounds. Blake Harper stepped up off the bench, scoring 12 points on perfect shooting from the field in eight minutes.

The Huskies were leading by four points in the final 12 minutes when the Bluejays went on a run to take control of the contest.

Creighton will meet St. John's on Saturday.