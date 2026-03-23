After thrilling plays and highlights, social media usually lights up with sayings of , ‘Hang it in the Louvre,’ a reference to the famed Paris, France art museum that houses such masterpieces as the Mona Lisa. Following Dylan Darling’s buzzer beater against Kansas, a shot that sent the St. John’s Red Storm to the Sweet 16, the internet lit up once again calling on a photo of the moment to be displayed in the Louvre. Only this time, someone actually did it.

One of St. John’s social media pages was among the first to advocate hanging a photo of Dylan Darling’s buzzer beater in the Louvre, and somebody on social media recorded a video of themselves printing out a photo of the shot, bringing to the museum and taping it up on a window.

Both were obviously cool moments for the Red Storm senior guard who is in the final season of his college basketball career. Darling is in his only season at St. John’s after transferring from Idaho State ahead of this year. He spent the first two seasons of his college career at Washington State.

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This season, Darling has appeared in 34 games, including 14 starts, at a little over 21 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 6.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 39.7 percent shooting from the field, 27.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 71.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In St. John’s win against Kansas, Darling’s game-winning shot was the only shot he hit. He was 0-of-4 from the field prior to that make. He also added one rebound, four assists and two steals in 18 minutes of play.

St. John’s will now face off against Duke in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.