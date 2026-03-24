The good news for the Edmonton Oilers is that if one of the best players in the world, Leon Draisaitl, suffers an injury, they have another one of the best, Connor McDavid, there to pick up the slack. Another good piece of news for the Oilers is that they are playing in the worst division in hockey, which should help them hold on to at least one of the three playoff spots in the Pacific Division while Draisaitl recovers.

The bad news is that they are a McDavid injury away from that reality slipping away quickly, which made some Oilers fans panic when their captain left practice on Monday afternoon. While fans waited with bated breath for the prognosis, the issue is nothing to worry about, according to Gene Principe via X, formerly Twitter.

"Hips and groin stuff..all good" post practice from Connor https://t.co/4y811rg0Wd — Gene Principe (@GenePrincipe) March 23, 2026

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It is easy for McDavid to say he is all good, but it's still a scary issue for the Oilers. The superstar's game-breaking speed is what makes him the best in the world, and if his groin and hip are starting to fail him, it doesn't bode well for a successful playoff run for McDavid.

It has been a long couple of years for Edmonton. They've made the Western Conference Final and then two Stanley Cup Finals in the past three years. McDavid himself has also played big minutes for Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Winter Olympics in the last year. It feels like that might be a little too much for even the best athletes, and Connor McDavid's body might be starting to pay the price.