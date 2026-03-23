The Cincinnati Bearcats have hired their new head coach after the program fired Wes Miller last week, following a disappointing 18-14 season. The Bearcats are bringing in Utah State's head coach, Jerrod Calhoun, who led the Aggies to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and a Round of 32 berth this past Sunday.

Utah State has been one of the best programs in the country during the regular season for quite some time now. They have seen coaches come and go due to the program's success. Calhoun becomes the latest coach to leave for a Power 4 school, as the previous was Danny Sprinkle (Washington).

Calhoun won the Mountain West Coach of the Year for the 2026 season and now becomes the latest coach hired in the 2026 coaching cycle.

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This is yet again another tough break for the Aggies. The good news is that the program continues to bring in the right coach, but they will be looking for coach No. 6 in 10 seasons. This mid-major program will be moving to the Pac-12 next season, so the Aggies have a good opportunity to hire a very good coach, and one who could stay in Logan for many years.

According to rumors, the Bearcats had been on the hunt for Calhoun for weeks. Cincinnati gets the guy they want and one who can turn the program back into a serious March Madness contender for years to come. Cincinnati has a rich history of winning in the tournament, and Calhoun is capable of bringing them back to the glory days. Calhoun has a 295-159 career coaching record.