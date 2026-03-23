Ticket sales hit historic prices ahead of Friday's tilt between St. John's versus Duke. Which reveals the energy for the Sweet 16 in 2026 March Madness. But there's a big reason behind the interest ahead of the Thursday and Friday action, and not just limited to the Blue Devils versus the Red Storm.

An underdog has a great chance to rise this coming weekend. Plus shred more brackets and send higher seeded teams home.

St. John's pulled off the buzzer beating stunner of No. 4 seed Kansas on Sunday. Texas toppled No. 3 seed Gonzaga out in the West Regional. Even defending national champion Florida went down against Iowa, showcasing the unpredictability of this tournament.

But we're predicting which underdogs have the best chance to pull off one more upset as the Madness intensifies. From four to one, here are the teams ready to shake up the remainder of the tourney.

4. Texas is capable of continuing sudden March Madness surge

Feels odd to call a storied program like Texas an underdog or even Cinderella. Yet here we are with the Longhorns.

They've surfaced as one of the best stories of the 16 teams left over. Texas took the longer trek by starting off as a play-in team.

But here's who the ‘Horns have topped: North Carolina State by two points, BYU featuring potential top NBA Draft pick AJ Dybantsa, then Final Four contender Gonzaga.

No. 2 seed Purdue will be no pushover inside the SAP Center in San Jose. But Miami exposed Purdue's interior by hitting 34 points in the paint compared to the Boilermakers' 26. Texas dropped 46 on Gonzaga by attacking inside. Look for Sean Miller to test Purdue's interior and punch the Longhorns' ticket into the Elite Eight.

3. Tennessee can take advantage of a key injury

The Volunteers are another rare “Cinderella” by national media. Even with past Final Four head coach Rick Barnes leading them.

But the Vols have a chance to advance further off this reason: Joshua Jefferson of Iowa State possibly being out.

Jefferson is the Cyclones' top inside scorer. But a right ankle injury hinders him moving forward. Barnes will test Iowa State's front court with or without the forward in action.

That's not all involving the Big 12 representative. Iowa State hasn't played its best games away from Ames this season and have delivered inconsistency at the free throw line. Tennessee will aim to use that to its advantage out in the Midwest Regional inside Chicago's United Center.

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2. Iowa knows how to beat its next opponent

The Hawkeyes have the only Big Ten showdown for the weekend. Iowa happens to face a team it knows how to knock off.

The black and gold clad team out-rebounded Nebraska and out-shot the Cornhuskers on the white stripe to win 57-52 back on Feb. 18. Although the ‘Huskers got revenge in the conference tourney, beating them 84-75 in overtime. Iowa still won the boards battle, though. Turnovers costed the Hawkeyes that game by committing 19.

The No. 9 seed is brimming with confidence after eliminating Florida. That victory makes Iowa the second-most deadliest underdog left.

They just need to take better care of the basketball for this third meeting with Nebraska inside Houston's Toyota Center.

1. Red Storm Rising

Perhaps no one has more momentum on its side than the Big East champs.

St. John's rides more than a six-game winning streak to Washington D.C. The Red Storm have won 19 of their last 20; including beating UConn and Kansas.

The Red Storm now faces, arguably, the most vulnerable No. 1 seed left. Duke looked like a shell of itself against No. 16 seed Siena, then struggled early versus TCU.

Sunday's St. John's win also proves Rick Pitino can turn to anyone on the floor and not limited to Zuby Ejiofor. Suddenly he's got a closer in Dylan Darling. Bryce Hopkins and Dillon Mitchell provide extra scoring options too. Ian Jackson is lauded for his defense. The Storm looks like the more physical team capable of wearing down the favored Blue Devils.