The UConn Huskies cruised to a win, 90-52, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the University of Texas San Antonio, and in the process, star sophomore Sarah Strong made program history.

Sarah Strong became the first player in UConn history to have at least 600 points and 100 steals in a single season. Against UTSA, she finished with a game-high 18 points and five steals. She also added five rebounds, four assists and one blocked shot in 28 minutes of play.

Strong shot 6-of-11 from the field, 2-of-7 from the 3-point line and 4-of-7 from the free-throw line. The Huskies advanced to the round of 32 where they will await the winner between Iowa State and Syracuse.

UConn is coming off winning the program’s 12th national championship after defeating South Carolina in the national title game last season. They breezed through the regular season and Big East Tournament this year, going undefeated at 35-0.

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A big reason for the Huskies’ success, and why they are one of the favorites to win the national championship, is the continued development of Strong. She is arguably the best player in the country.

Strong appeared in 33 games this season at a little over 26 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 18.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.6 blocked shots with splits of 60.1 percent shooting from the field, 42.7 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 87.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Strong’s 1.6 steals per game were at the top of the Big East Conference, but 10th overall in the nation. She is UConn’s leading scorer and a contender for the National Player of the Year Award.