Monday night was a bit of a homecoming for some players of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Their game against the Philadelphia 76ers marked sophomore guard Jared McCain's first game back in Philly after being traded before the trade deadline. The game was also important for Isaiah Joe, who spent time with the 76ers before his stint in Oklahoma City.

Both McCain and Joe had stellar games off the bench for the Thunder. McCain scored 13 points on 5-11 shooting from the field (with three triples) and two assists, while Joe had nine points on 3-7 shooting from deep, along with two assists and two steals. Both players' performances earned the attention of head coach Mark Daigenault, who praised the two former 76ers alumni for “staying in character” against their former team.

“It was impressive,” Daigenault said, per Justin Martinez on X. “Isaiah Joe played here too, and those guys stayed in character. They play for the Thunder now, and we’re on our trek here. They did a great job of staying inside the team and staying in character.”

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The Thunder won handily, 123-103, against the 76ers. It was a balanced effort from Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 22 points to lead his team and added five rebounds, five assists, a steal, and two blocks. Seven players scored in double figures for the Thunder, including McCain and Jalen Williams. Williams, who made his return to the lineup after an extended absence, had four rebounds and six assists to add to his 18 points.

For McCain, the game marks his first time facing his former team after the trade deadline. McCain was drafted by the 76ers in 2024 and had a stellar start to his rookie season. However, he suffered a torn meniscus early in his rookie season, causing him to miss most of his rookie year. After missing the start of the season with a torn UCL, the 76ers traded him to the Thunder at the deadline.

In 19 games for the Thunder this season, McCain is averaging 12.3 points per game on 46.9% shooting from the field and a scorching 44% from deep. He's looking to win his first NBA title with the defending champions.