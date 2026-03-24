Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is a man of many interests. His interviews have been a treasure trove of interesting quotes because of his wide curiosity.

Apparently, Mazzulla is also a fan of the WWE. Or at least tickled about it.

He and Derrick White attended the latest card of WWE RAW at TD Garden on Monday. They received a loud cheer from the crowd when they were introduced during a lull.

Mazzulla felt that it was only appropriate to make a heel turn and hilariously attack White, as shown in the video posted by Celtics reporter Ian Inangelo.

Joe Mazzulla fighting Derrick White at Monday Night Raw😂pic.twitter.com/Ujs1Sja1Bz — Ian Inangelo (@iinangelo) March 24, 2026

Who said wrestling is fake?

Mazzulla's experience was made even more memorable when Triple H handed him a customized championship belt with a Celtics logo.

“Great to see @celtics coach Joe Mazzulla @tdgarden. Now you’re ready for #WWERaw,” wrote Triple H on X.

It drew various reactions from fans, including some who could not help but joke about it.

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“IDK if Joe Mazzulla even knows who you are,” said @HunchoGambles.

“Everyone knows he'd much rather be at home watching ‘The Town' for the 88th time this week,” added @MoonshotMagic.

“Yo, Mazzulla with the custom belt. That’s actually so dope. Boston is really eating tonight,” posted @sirkennix.

“Joe’s got that postgame huddle energy for Raw tonight?” asked @vexlyz.

“What's funny is that's Joe smiling,” wrote @BigSteelerMood.

The Celtics lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 102-92, on Monday and got their four-game winning streak snapped. That was probably why Mazzulla did not look too thrilled with Triple H's gift.

However, Mazzulla also often looks like that—win or lose—so for all we know, he enjoyed it. Or maybe he was just maintaining his heel role.