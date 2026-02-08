The Villanova Wildcats played the Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday, which meant Kevin Willard was back in the DMV region for the first time since parting ways with the Maryland Terrapins.

That also gave Maryland fans the idea to travel to Capital One Arena in Washington to heckle their team's former head coach.

The 50-year-old Willard, however, had the last laugh, as Villanova basketball took care of business for an 80-73 victory.

Following the game, Willard shared his true feelings about the Terrapins fans who made the trip to the contest just to boo and heckle him.

“They wasted a Saturday. I don't know what the f**k they were doing,” Willard told reporters after the game (h/t ESPN).

“I mean, they've got nothing better to do on a Saturday than to come look at my bald a**. I don't know what they're doing.”

Article Continues Below

Before coming over to Villanova basketball, Willard coached the Terps for three seasons from 2022 to 2025.

Villanova trailed the Hoyas by three points at the half, but took control of the contest in the second half, with freshman guard Acaden Lewis leading the way on the court for the Wildcats. He scored 17 of his 26 points down the stretch in the second half, as Villanova collected its 18th overall win in the 2025-26 college basketball season.

The Wildcats also improved to 9-3 in Big East play and completed a regular-season sweep of Georgetown.

Willard and the Wildcats will look to keep it going, as they carry their three-game winning streak to Tuesday's meeting with the Marquette Golden Eagles at Finneran Pavilion in Villanova.