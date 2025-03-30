A passionate booster to the Maryland basketball program is not happy with how Kevin Willard is leaving. Barry Gossett made his grievances known following Willard's decision to leave Maryland for Villanova.

“As far as I'm concerned with Kevin leaving, I think it's good,” Gossett said, per CBS Sports. “It was just chaos.”

Willard was the subject of extensive media coverage in recent days, and not for the play of his team. Even though Maryland reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament this season, the head coach was asked repeatedly whether he was heading to Villanova.

Gossett didn't hold back his frustration about the entire situation.

“He played us like a drum,” Gossett added.

Maryland was involved heavily in trying to keep Willard at the school. Willard was reportedly going to be signing an extension at Maryland. That seemed to fall apart once it was announced the Terrapins would be losing their athletic director to SMU.

“Willard caused more chaos. It wasn't good for the rest of the department,” Gossett said.

The search begins for a new head coach for the Terrapins. In the last three seasons, Maryland basketball made two NCAA tournament appearances with Willard.

Before his time in College Park, Willard was the head coach at Seton Hall and Iona.

Maryland basketball is already linked to one head coach

Maryland basketball may have already found Willard's replacement. The school is linked to Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams, who has reportedly expressed interest in the position.

Williams just took the Aggies to the NCAA tournament this season. He also led Marquette and Virginia Tech to March Madness, so Williams has plenty of experience. College basketball insider Jeff Goodman pushed back on that development, however, saying Williams wouldn't be a good fit at Maryland.

The hire is crucial for the Terrapins. The transfer portal is open, and Maryland is currently working with an interim athletic director. The good news is that there are plenty of boosters like Gossett, who want the school to do well.

Maryland is the fourth Big Ten conference school this spring to hire a new coach. Indiana, Minnesota and Iowa all hired new coaches. The Big Ten will certainly look different in basketball next season, with all of this change.

The Terrapins are preparing to invest a lot of money in the program. Boosters like Gossett are securing the money to help the athletic department build a massive practice facility for the basketball programs.

Maryland is one of the most high-profile jobs in Big Ten basketball. The school won a national championship in 2002.