Virginia basketball delivered one of the most dramatic performances in program history Tuesday night, erasing a massive deficit in an ACC thriller that reshaped expectations for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers entered South Bend ranked No. 17 nationally and searching for a response after surrendering a second-half lead in a home loss to North Carolina over the weekend. On Tuesday night, Notre Dame controlled the first half, building a 19-point lead behind efficient perimeter shooting and firm control of tempo, while Virginia struggled defensively early but never lost its composure.

The Cavaliers began chipping away after halftime. Defensive adjustments slowed Notre Dame’s shooting, while Virginia found consistent offense inside and at the free-throw line. The comeback gained momentum late in regulation, where timely execution kept the game alive.

Virginia forced overtime after senior forward Devin Tillis converted two free throws with 18 seconds remaining. The drama intensified in the first overtime when Sam Lewis buried a contested three with three seconds left to extend the game again.

The second overtime tested depth and composure. Freshman forward Thijs De Ridder fouled out late, but Virginia responded through poise and balance. Lewis scored the final four points, sealing a 100–97 victory that stunned the home crowd.

The ACC Network highlighted the historic nature of the comeback on X (formerly known as Twitter), underscoring the magnitude of the deficit erased by the Cavaliers.

“NO. 17 VIRGINIA COMPLETES THE 19-POINT COMEBACK FOR THE WIN

@UVAMensHoops ties the largest comeback in school history!”

The victory tied a school record set in 2006 and marked Virginia’s first 100-point performance since 2007. The Cavaliers’ bench dominated, outscoring Notre Dame 33–3, while De Ridder finished with a career-high 32 points.

It also marked a rare offensive explosion for a Virginia program long defined by defense, showcasing a roster capable of pace, pressure scoring, and adaptability in high-stakes ACC environments as the season progresses.

For the Cavaliers, the comeback represented more than a single win. It signaled resilience and evolution, proving the team can survive chaos, score in bunches, and close games far outside their traditional identity.