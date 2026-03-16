After getting blown out by the St. John's Red Storm in the Big East Tournament championship game on Saturday, Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies are turning all their attention to the NCAA Tournament.

UConn basketball is looking to reclaim the national title after missing out on a three-peat in 2025. Winning it all again is going to be easier said than done for UConn, of course, but such a task can get easier if the Huskies can get a couple of names back from injuries in time for the Big Dance.

Forward Jaylin Stewart, who missed the entire Big East tournament and has not played since a Feb. 21 game against the Villanova Wildcats, is still uncertain to play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, with Hurley saying that “it’ll be close” with regards to the junior's status in the first round, via Joe Arruda of Hartford Courant.

Meanwhile, junior guard Silas Demary Jr. is “in pretty good shape,” according to Hurley.

Hurley's updates, particularly on Demary, should boost UConn's confidence. Between Demary and Stewart, the former seems to mean more to the Huskies' play on the court.

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Demary is second on the team in terms of usage (23.1). He also leads the Huskies in assists and steals with 6.2 dimes and 1.6 defensive swipes per game. Stewart, on the other hand, is averaging 4.5 points, 2.8 assists and 1.2 assists per outing.

Stewart appeared to suffer a lower-body injury in the Big East title game, but was able to finish the contest.

The No. 2 seed UConn basketball will face the No. 15 Furman Paladins on Friday at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.