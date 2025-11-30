Auburn finally settled on Alex Golesh as Hugh Freeze's permanent replacement, but not before giving interim head football coach D.J. Durkin a long look. Before hiring Golesh, the Tigers were reportedly much closer to giving Durkin the full-time job than many might expect, with their decision only coming after the 2025 Iron Bowl.

Auburn lost to No. 10 Alabama for the sixth consecutive season but put up a fight in the 27-20 defeat. The program reportedly viewed Durkin as a “strong contender” to become Freeze's full-time replacement before the game, with its hiring decision likely hinging on the result, according to CBS Sports' John Talty.

The Tigers entered the game as a 6.5-point underdog, but were immediately pinned against the wall and found themselves down 10-0 after the first quarter. They battled back and tied the game in the fourth quarter but did not recover after the Tide's go-ahead touchdown with 3:50 remaining.

Had Auburn beaten Alabama, it would have also been bowl eligible, which would have given Durkin another game to showcase his coaching potential. The 47-year-old instead ends his second interim head coaching stint with a 1-2 record, having beaten Mercer but losing to top-15-ranked Alabama and Vanderbilt by one score each.

Auburn interested in retaining D.J. Durkin

Article Continues Below

Whether the Auburn football team had its mind set on Golesh before the Iron Bowl remains unknown, but the Tigers hired him immediately after their loss to Alabama. However, despite going in a different direction from Durkin, they are reportedly still interested in keeping him within the program.

While Auburn viewed Durkin as a serious candidate for the full-time head coaching position, it also views him as someone it wants to retain on Golesh's staff, per CBS Sports' Richard Johnson.

Durkin has flirted with the head coaching line for over a decade, but his track record as a defensive coordinator speaks for itself. His defense was the driving force of most of Auburn's success in 2025, guiding the Tigers to the 25th-best scoring defense in the FBS despite losing seven games.

Durkin will be a candidate to become Golesh's first defensive coordinator with Auburn, but the decision is ultimately up to the new head coach. Regardless of what the coaching carousel leads to, Durkin will be a coveted hire in the upcoming offseason.