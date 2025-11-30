Lane Kiffin is the talk of the town right now, as it appears he'll be accepting the LSU Tigers head coaching job at any moment. However, Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham got people talking on Sunday morning after he shared a quote from a fake Denzel Washington account.

In a now-deleted post, Dillingham shared a meaningful quote on social media, according to Blake Neimann of Fox 10 Phoenix. The post says it came from Denzel Washington; however, it is a well-known parody account. It could be the reason why the 35-year-old head coach deleted the post to begin with.

“Beware of destination addiction: The idea that happiness is in the next place, the next job, or even with the next partner,” said the post. “Until you give up the idea that happiness is somewhere else, it will never be where you are.”

It's actually a very thoughtful message about finding happiness with what an individual has. However, sports fans connected the dots and realized that Lane Kiffin shared the exact same quote from the same fake Denzel Washington account back in 2021 as a message that he would be remaining with the Ole Miss Rebels at the time, per Blake Krass of DraftKings and The Draft Network. So, it seems to appear that Dillingham may have been throwing shade at Kiffin on Sunday morning.

Kenny Dillingham just posted this fake Denzel Washington quote on his Instagram about not getting "destination addiction." The same fake Denzel Washington quote that Lane Kiffin tweeted out in 2021. THIS LEAGUE pic.twitter.com/OacZjTvqxJ — Blake Krass (@BlakeyLocks) November 30, 2025

With Lane Kiffin seemingly on the move, Ole Miss will have to find a replacement at head coach. The program will have to begin its search soon, as other football teams around the nation are already announcing some coaching hires.

As for Kenny Dillingham, it appears he'll remain with Arizona State. He'll aim to improve the team for next season after ending the 2025-26 campaign with a disappointing 8-4 record that ended with a 23-7 Week 14 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.