Head coach Sherrone Moore walked out of the Horseshoe knowing exactly what he wanted from his team after Michigan’s football team's 27-9 loss to Ohio State. The Wolverines were outgained 419-163, shut out in the second half, and never reached the end zone, leaving their head coach preaching one message to freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood and the rest of the roster: remember how this feels and let it fuel everything that comes next.

Underwood’s rough first start in The Game, 8-of-18 passing for 63 yards and a pick, with the run game completely bottled up after a fast opening drive, showed just how far this young offense still has to go.

Even as Moore talked about using the rivalry sting as motivation, the Michigan football team quietly landed exactly the kind of help that can speed up that reset. Four-star cornerback Jamarion Vincent has flipped his commitment from Baylor to Michigan, he told Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.

Fawcett noted on X that Vincent, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound corner from Waco, Texas, had been pledged to the Bears since January before changing course for Ann Arbor.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Jamarion Vincent has Flipped his Commitment from Baylor to Michigan, he tells me for @rivals⁰⁰The 6’3 170 CB from Waco, TX had been Committed to the Bears since January “BIG BLUE〽️”⁰https://t.co/yrcMrU4bY0 pic.twitter.com/PeM5YlfmF3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 30, 2025

It is a significant recruiting win on several fronts. Michigan adds a long, rangy defensive back at a time when its secondary was just exposed on the biggest stage of the season.

Vincent’s size and length project well to the physical Big Ten style, and pulling him out of Baylor’s backyard underscores that Moore and his staff can still win national battles even coming off a deflating rivalry setback and a 9-3 regular-season finish.

The fan base, though, is still processing what happened in Columbus. Michigan supporters flooded social media after the game, venting about play-calling, the reliance on field goals in a matchup of this magnitude, and the lack of pass rush that allowed Ohio State’s offense to control the day.

How the Wolverines channel that combination into development, recruiting, and scheme tweaks over the next 12 months will define whether this year’s setback becomes a turning point or the start of a slide.