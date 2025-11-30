As of Sunday morning, the entire college football world is waiting on the announcement of where Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin will go next. Kiffin is widely expected to abandon the program and join the LSU Tigers, but as of yet, no official announcement has been made, which has caused great angst among both fan bases.

One key point of contention that has reportedly stalled things up to this point is the fact that Kiffin evidently wants to both leave for LSU, and coach the Rebels in their upcoming college football playoff run.

Kiffin's audacity on this front is not being received well, as one might imagine.

“Only Lane Kiffin would burn a bridge while still trying to stand on it,” said one agent, per Brett McMurphy of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Pete Thamel of ESPN also added additional intel on what the holdup may be.

“Sources: The delay in Ole Miss’ team meeting is tied, in part, to some of the staff challenges that could arise with Lane Kiffin’s departure. Select players are expected to be meeting throughout the morning with Kiffin and administration,” reported Thamel.

“How the Ole Miss staff will be set up for the CFP has been a focus of the conversation, as some offensive staff members are expected to go to LSU,” he added.

While Kiffin has certainly played a role in building up the Ole Miss program over the last few years, some fans are puzzled at the apparent stagnation of the entire college football world relating to his decision, as Kiffin has never won a championship, or come particularly close for that matter, as a head coach.

In any case, Kiffin's official decision is expected to be announced at some point on Sunday.