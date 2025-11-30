Auburn football is heading into a new direction with its program, as they have hired Alex Golesh as their new head coach. They seem to be pretty excited about the hire, and the social media team made a hype video about it soon after the move was announced.

The video shows some of the program's best moments over time, and at the end of the video, they showed Golesh's name.

A new chapter. A renewed standard. This isn't just another place,

This is Auburn 🦅#WarEagle

Auburn reached a six-year deal with Golesh to become the next head coach after he led USF to a 9-3 record this season and 23-15 overall in his three seasons with the program. He is now succeeding Hugh Freeze, who they fired on November 2.

There were rumors that Golesh was going to take the vacant position at Arkansas, but Tulane coach Joe Sumrall started to trend to Florida, and John Cohen went back to Golesh and offered him the job.

Golesh wrote a statement about Auburn hiring him.

“I want to thank President Roberts and John Cohen for the opportunity to lead the Auburn program,” Golesh said in a statement. “Auburn football is one of the proudest, most tradition-rich programs in all of college football and my family and I could not be more excited to join the Auburn Family. This will be a player-driven program, and no one will outwork our staff. Auburn has won, can win and will win championships. Let's get to work.”

Auburn has been in a slump over the past few years as they're coming off their fifth straight losing season. They've lost at least six games for five straight years, which had never happened in program history.