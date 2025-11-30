The North Carolina Tar Heels ended the regular season with a 4-8 record after suffering an ugly 42-19 Week 14 loss to the North Carolina State Wolfpack. With the 2025-26 campaign complete, head coach Bill Belichick stated the obvious as the program begins the offseason.

Belichick, who is 73 years old, claimed the Tar Heels have a ton of work to do to improve for next season, according to Brian Murphy of WRAL News. With North Carolina not bowl-eligible, the program will be able to start signing recruits as early as Wednesday, December 3.

“You can see we've got a lot of work to do,” said Belichick… “The season just ended like a few minutes ago. Okay, and so now we're going to move into the offseason. That's what we're going to do.”

North Carolina will not be participating in a bowl game for the first time since 2018. After having a ton of success in the NFL, Bill Belichick's first year in college football was disappointing, to say the least. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach with the New England Patriots faces an uphill battle to improve the Tar Heels' roster for next season.

Figuring things out on the field is of the utmost importance. However, drowning out the outside noise might be a part of Belichick's plan as well. His first season at North Carolina was clouded by his relationship with 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

For now, North Carolina has 35 commitments, so we'll see how many of them actually sign. Bill Belichick and his staff will also have an opportunity to find talent through the transfer portal, which opens on January 2.