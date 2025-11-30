There has been nothing but drama surrounding the Ole Miss football program after the last couple of days as the school awaits official word from head coach Lane Kiffin on what his future will hold. At this point, all signs point to Kiffin abandoning the program and signing on to be the next coach of the LSU Tigers, but as of yet, nothing official has been announced.

One person who unexpectedly had a rare, nuanced perspective on the issue is FS1 sports media personality Colin Cowherd, who took to X, formerly Twitter, with his take.

“Two things can be true. 1.Bailing on Ole Miss feels gross in the CFP era. Especially because the Rebels are high powered enough to win multiple games. It’s not just bailing on a bowl game w no national title implications. 2.LSU is a better job,” wrote Cowherd.

Indeed, one key point of contention that has reportedly stalled the Kiffin decision is the fact that he still wants to coach Ole Miss on its upcoming college football playoff run, while simultaneously signing on to be LSU's coach moving forward.

Fans in the comment section certainly had thoughts on the issue.

“Ole Miss will never *become* a better job if the university doesn’t act with basic self-respect here. You cannot allow your rival’s new coach to stay and coach your team. If you do you’re telling everyone you accept being a second-rate program,” wrote one fan.

“If it were a better job they wouldn’t need our ex coach. Brian Kelly came from Notre Dame and should have been just fine there. And after it’s all said and done, you actually have to spend time in Baton Rouge and live there,” wrote another.

Whatever ends up happening, things will likely be quite hostile when the Tigers visit the Rebels for a road game next year, presumably with Kiffin as their coach.