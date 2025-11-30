On Saturday evening, the Tennessee football program ended its 2025 season with a thud by losing 45-25 at home to the Vanderbilt Commodores, dropping their record to 8-4 ahead of whatever bowl game they get selected for. Tennessee actually got off to a relatively strong start to this game, but ultimately found itself outscored 24-3 in the second half, losing in blowout fashion by the time the final seconds ticked off the clock.

It was another solid but not great year for head coach Josh Heuepel and company, and after the game, Heupel got 100% honest on the state of his program amid the loss.

“Really disappointed we didn’t play the way we needed to in this stadium [this season],” said Heupel, per Wes Rucker of WBIR on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Tennessee laid multiple eggs at home this season, including choking away a great opportunity to beat Georgia earlier in the year, and culminating in the blowout loss to the Commodores on Saturday.

The Volunteers have been knocking on the door of something special for quite some time now, but have never been quite able to get over the hump. Last year, Tennessee backdoored its way into the college football playoff thanks to its expanded format, but ended up losing in blowout fashion to the eventual champion Ohio State Buckeyes once they got there.

In any case, it remains to be seen what the future will hold for the Volunteers program, and how they will look to finally take the next step into legit championship contention after years of coming up short.