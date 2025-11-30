The Ole Miss football program is currently awaiting the official decision from head coach Lane Kiffin regarding his future, as an offer from the LSU Tigers hangs in the balance. While various reports have already started to trickle out hinting that Kiffin is intent on taking his talents to Baton Rouge, no official announcement has been made as of yet.

However, a recent piece of information published by On3 Sports seems to not only indicate that Kiffin has decided on LSU, but that he could be bringing some key personnel from Oxford along for the ride.

“BREAKING: Lane Kiffin has lined up most of his offensive staff to join him at LSU,” reported On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter, citing a report from college football insider Chris Low.

“He's told them if they’re not on the plane to Baton Rouge today, they won’t have a spot on staff… The Tigers have a press conference scheduled for Monday to officially introduce Lane Kiffin as its next head coach,” the publication added.

Article Continues Below

With this latest report, it seems that Kiffin has already made up his mind to abandon ship in Oxford just ahead of the team's likely college football playoff run. Some recent reports have suggested that one key point of contention in the delay on a Kiffin announcement has been the fact that he wants to still coach the Rebels after taking the LSU job, something that the university is understandably vehemently opposed to.

It also remains to be seen what kind of effect Kiffin's departure to Baton Rouge would have on the Ole Miss program from a roster perspective.

Whatever ends up happening in this saga, things aren't likely to be very friendly next year when LSU visits Ole Miss for what looks like it will be Kiffin's return game.