The Ole Miss football program is expected to have to look for a new head coach very soon. Lane Kiffin is expected to leave to take the LSU job. While Kiffin is apparently going, it appears he won't be taking all his assistants with him.

“Amidst speculation of which staff could follow Lane Kiffin to LSU, multiple sources have told (Matt Zenitz) and me for CBS Sports Ole Miss (defensive coordinator) Pete Golding is not expected to be one of them,” CBS Sports reporter John Talty posted to X, formerly Twitter. “Golding has been at Ole Miss since 2023 and is highly-regarded as a DC in (college football) circles.”

Kiffin had a meeting scheduled for Sunday morning with the Ole Miss football team, but that meeting was pushed back. Ole Miss and Kiffin have apparently been sparring as he prepares to leave, in regard to whether he can coach the rest of the season.

Ole Miss football finished the regular season with an 11-1 record. The Rebels' only loss was to Georgia. Ole Miss didn't qualify for the SEC title game, as that will be between Georgia and Alabama.

Ole Miss is considered a lock to be in the CFP. Despite continued pressure from Kiffin to be allowed to coach until the end of the season, Ole Miss is not budging in their desire to move on.

Kiffin was relentlessly pursued by SEC teams looking for head coaches for 2026, including LSU and Florida. Despite all that drama going on behind the scenes, Kiffin continued to win games at Ole Miss.

Time will tell how this situation shakes out. Selection Day for the College Football Playoff is on December 7. Unless something changes, it appears Kiffin won't be on the sidelines any more for the Rebels.