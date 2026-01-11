Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter committed to the Colorado Buffaloes out of the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday night.

Carter arrives in Boulder after two seasons at Tennessee, where he played in the SEC and compiled 63 total tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception, and three passes defended. During the 2025 season, despite appearing in only eight games, Carter produced 25 tackles, including 16 solo stops, one sack, three forced fumbles, and three pass breakups.

Carter entered college as a four-star recruit, ranked No. 111 nationally in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was also the No. 3 athlete in his class and the third-best prospect from Tennessee, hailing from Bradley Central High School in Chattanooga. His early impact with the Volunteers earned him a spot on the 2024 SEC All-Freshman Team, and league coaches later selected him to the 2025 preseason All-SEC third team.

Carter’s time with the Volunteers ended before the conclusion of the 2025 season. He did not play in Tennessee’s 42–9 win over New Mexico State in November, and head coach Josh Heupel publicly referenced unmet team standards following the game. Carter also missed multiple team workouts during the summer and did not start the season opener against Syracuse due to discipline. The separation reportedly involved disciplinary issues, and the two sides formally parted ways late in the year.

Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders faced an immediate need at safety following the departures of Tawfiq Byard and Carter Stoutmire. Carter is likely to compete for a starting role right away and provide stability in a secondary that also lost Noah King, Preston Hodge, and DJ McKinney.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, Carter brings positional flexibility. He has experience playing both safety and cornerback, frequently lining up in the STAR role at Tennessee. He also adds value on special teams, having served as a punt returner in both seasons with the Volunteers, including multiple returns of 35 yards or longer. As a freshman, he earned All-SEC recognition as a return specialist.

Ranked as a four-star transfer and one of the top safeties available in the portal, Carter joins the Buffaloes with two years of eligibility remaining. His SEC production, playmaking ability, and dynamic presence make him an important asset as Sanders and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston rebuild Colorado’s defense following a 3–9 season.