If any scouts want to see Cam Ward throw, it will not happen at the 2025 NFL Combine. The Miami football quarterback and potential No. 1 overall pick of the upcoming NFL Draft confirmed that he would not participate in such drills one day before the rest of his peers will do so.

With Ward's draft stock already as high as it can be, the Miami alum does not believe throwing at the Combine will do anything for him, per ESPN's Laura Rutledge. Ward told Rutledge that his tape “speaks for itself” and he will instead throw in front of scouts at the Hurricanes' Pro Day.

Ward's tape will show the elite athleticism and arm strength that made him a top-five prospect of the draft. He threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2024, his lone season with the Hurricanes.

With the Combine officially underway, Ward continues to jockey with Colorado's Shedeur Sanders as the top quarterback of the draft. Like Ward, Sanders will also not work out for scouts at the Combine and will instead perform at the Buffaloes' Pro Day.

Miami football Pro Day prospects

Miami will host its pro day on March 24. Ward will showcase his skills then, along with teammates Damien Martinez, Tyler Baron, Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George, Elijah Arroyo, Andres Borregales, and others. While Ward obviously will draw the most attention, Baron, Arroyo and Martinez are also candidates to hear their names called within the first half of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Including the aforementioned names, Miami had 10 players invited to the 2025 NFL Combine. Francisco Mauigoa, Sam Brown Jr. and Jalen Rivers complete the group. Several other players, including Daryl Porter Jr. and Simeon Barrow Jr., have also declared for the draft but were not invited to the combine.

One year after they had four players drafted in 2024, Miami potentially has its best draft class in over a decade. Unlike Ward, the Combine and Pro Day will be crucial to the draft stock of most of the Hurricanes' prospects.